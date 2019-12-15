Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Vale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig E. Vale


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig E. Vale Obituary
VALE, CRAIG E.
Craig E. Vale, 69 of Orange City, Florida, formerly of Providence, RI passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Bobbie (Ives) Vale.
He was the son of the late Russell A. Vale and Caroline M. Vale and brother of the late Glenn J. Vale (Sharon). He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Vale (Melody), Mark D. Vale, and Bradford P. Vale (Roberta) and many nieces and nephews.
His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -