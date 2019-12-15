|
|
VALE, CRAIG E.
Craig E. Vale, 69 of Orange City, Florida, formerly of Providence, RI passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Bobbie (Ives) Vale.
He was the son of the late Russell A. Vale and Caroline M. Vale and brother of the late Glenn J. Vale (Sharon). He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Vale (Melody), Mark D. Vale, and Bradford P. Vale (Roberta) and many nieces and nephews.
His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019