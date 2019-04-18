|
|
MILLER, CRAIG L.
75, passed peacefully Tuesday (4/16/2019) at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in Warwick, a son of the late Dwight and Margaret (Shanley) Miller. Mr. Miller was a lifelong resident of Warwick.
Craig was a successful artistic jewelry maker in his own employment for over 50 years. He was an army veteran during the Vietnam era.
He leaves 2 daughters; Shanley (Craig) Swain of Harrisville, Heather (Allan) Boulanger of Brighten, CO, a son Adam (Kristen) Miller, 2 sisters; Karin Young of Warwick , Kristin Saunders of West Greenwich and 4 grandchildren. He was brother of the late Lisa Miller.
Craig's life will be celebrated with calling hours Friday from 5 to 8 pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston and a funeral service in the funeral home Saturday at 10:00am. Burial will be in Prince's Hill Cemetery. Burial will be in Prince's Hill Cemetery, County St, Barrington. Go to cranstonfunerals.com for direction and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2019