WILCOX, CRAIG MORGAN
63, died March 28th, surrounded by his family. He was married to the love of his life, Karen A. (Laboissonniere) Wilcox. Also survived by his children, Krystal Hilton (Troy), Elizabeth Wilcox (Kenneth), Lisa Taylor (Christopher), Craig Wilcox, Jr. (Chelsea), Lindsay Pacheco (David), Matthew and Katherine Laboissonniere, grandchildren: Jacob, Paige, Morgan, Devin, Ethan, Jaelyn, Lucas, Sarah and Benjamin, siblings, Debbie Elliott, Jeanne Worman, Kerrie Laberge-Carbone, Richard and David Wilcox. Brother of the late Michael and Scott Wilcox. A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020