VALLIERE, CRAIG ROBERT
29, a resident of Minot, North Dakota for the last five years, and formerly of West Warwick, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the son of Deborah A. (Brown) Valliere- Lavoie and Neal Brian Lavoie of West Warwick, and the late Paul R. Valliere.
Craig graduated from West Warwick High School in 2008. He went on to earn an Electrical Degree from New England Institute of Technology. More recently, he enjoyed working as a cook at several restaurants in Minot, ND. Craig was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Boston Celtics.
Craig was the brother of Alyssa A. Valliere of Greenville, Emily P. Loomis and Amanda V. Loomis, both of West Warwick. He was the grandson of Robert and Pauline (Laporte) Valliere of West Warwick, and the late Rex and Anne (Rawlins) Brown. Craig is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves his best friends Tori and Lucas Brown of Minot, ND.
His Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at Saint Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are Friday evening 4 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the West Warwick Police Dept. D.A.R.E. program, 1170 Main St., West Warwick, RI 02893 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020