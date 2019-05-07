Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
Crescenzo A. "Chris" Pompeii

Crescenzo A. "Chris" Pompeii Obituary
POMPEII, CRESCENZO A. "CHRIS"
80, formerly of Cranston passed May 4, 2019. He was husband of Fannie (Cassiano) Pompeii; father of Louis Pompeii, Debbie Baldassarre and Linda Harnois and grandfather of 4. Funeral and visitation will be Thursday at 8:30 am from ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Full obituary, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
