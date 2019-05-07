|
POMPEII, CRESCENZO A. "CHRIS"
80, formerly of Cranston passed May 4, 2019. He was husband of Fannie (Cassiano) Pompeii; father of Louis Pompeii, Debbie Baldassarre and Linda Harnois and grandfather of 4. Funeral and visitation will be Thursday at 8:30 am from ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Full obituary, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
