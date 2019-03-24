|
COSTA , CRIST HENRY
was born in Chicago in 1941 to the late Crist V. and Eva Kramer Costa. He passed away at home on March 17, 2019, having lived with Parkinson's Disease for 13 years. Crist was a life-long learner and supporter of public education. He earned a Master's and Doctorate from the University of Iowa '70 and an MBA '89 from the University of Rhode Island. He joined the Rhode Island College faculty in 1972 and served the College in many capacities for 36 years, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2008. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Susan; daughter, Alison Costa Corayer (R. Todd); son, Crist Andrew Costa (Allison); brother, Ernest Costa (Judith); and four beautiful grandchildren, Miles Corayer, Crist Inman Costa, Hollis Costa and Camille Costa. He had a passion for travel and was an avid motorcyclist for more than 50 years. Burial was private at Swan Point Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass Friday, May 10 at 11AM, Christ the King Catholic Church, Kingston, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2019