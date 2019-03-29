|
GERMANI, CRISTALLINA G. (Pecorini)
94, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Greenwood Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Germani. Mrs. Germani was employed for the Lessona Corporation for 20 years before retiring in 1983, and was a member of the Machinist Union. She had a very special relationship with the medical staff and other patients at the Greenwood Health Center. She was the devoted mother of Linda Lee Germani, and the late Lawrence R., Ronald E., and Thomas R. Germani; loving grandmother of William F., Matthew R., and Nicholas T. Fiore, and Richard A. Downes. She was the sister of the late Rose Ellinwood, Elizabeth Meehan, and Angelo Pecorini.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Clement Church, Long Street, at 10 AM. Burial will be private in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the J. Arthur Trudeau Center, 3445 Post Road, PO Box 7789, Warwick RI 02886, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2019