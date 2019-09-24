Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
191 School St,
Albion, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Csm Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Csm David E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Csm David E. Smith Obituary
SMITH, CSM DAVID E.
71, passed away on September 21st. The husband of Catherine (Lawrence), father of Matthew Smith and Lauren Tomaz, and Grandpa of 5. He also leaves 2 sisters, Nancy Lancaster and Paula Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 26th in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St, Albion at 10am. Burial in RI Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Visitation Wednesday, from 4-7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Memorial gifts may be made to the VVA Chapter 818, PO Box 818, Woonsocket, RI 02895. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Csm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now