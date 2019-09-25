|
|
SMITH, CSM DAVID E.
71, passed away on September 21st. The husband of Catherine (Lawrence), father of Matthew Smith and Lauren Tomaz, and Grandpa of 5. He also leaves 2 sisters, Nancy Lancaster and Paula Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 26th in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St, Albion at 10am. Burial in RI Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Visitation Wednesday, from 4-7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Memorial gifts may be made to the VVA Chapter 818, PO Box 818, Woonsocket, RI 02895. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019