KENNEDY, JR., CURTIS A. "CURT"
76 passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia L. (Forest) Kennedy and a son of the late Curtis and Marion (Rodgers) Kennedy. Curt was employed as a service technician for the Providence Gas Company for 37 years and a Ranger for the Laurel Lanes Country Club in West Kingston for 17 years. He was the father of Joseph M. Kennedy, David P. Kennedy; brother of Kevin Kennedy, Michael Kennedy and David DesMarais; grandfather of Meghan Kennedy, and great grandfather of Lianna Kennedy and Matthew Theberge, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10am-12noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to VNA Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com