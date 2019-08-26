|
DiVINCENZO, CYNTHIA ANN (CAPEZZA)
59, of Woonsocket, formally of Cranston, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at RI Hospital, Providence. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward Capezza Sr., and the late Lorna (DiLeonardo) Zoglio.
Cynthia was the loving mother of Francesco DiVincenzo of Cranston and Marcello DiVincenzo of Houston, TX, formerly of Cranston. She was the sister of Ed Capezza Jr., of Narragansett the late John and Alessio Capezza. Cynthia was the stepsister of Joann Piccirillo of Cranston. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cynthia was the companion of Ted Carpenter of Burrillville. She loved animals and leaves behind her beloved dog (Taco).
She was the owner of the former Yellow Rose florist shop on Dyer Ave, Cranston. Cynthia was also a crafter. She participated in many art shows throughout RI including the Scituate Art Festival. She was an avid football fan! Loving the NE Patriots! Cynthia was her son's biggest fan while he played football at Cranston West. She attended every home and away game. She loved life, she would open her home for family and friends often. She hosted many memorable holiday parties. She will be forever missed by those she touched.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, August 29th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2019