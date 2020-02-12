|
|
Mason, Cynthia Buffinton
Cynthia Allman Buffinton Mason, of Mystic and Groton Long Point, CT, died Tuesday, January 28th in New London at the age of 96, after a battle with pneumonia. She is survived by her second husband of 26 years, Francis Gage Mason (Frank); her children, Phoebe Lee Dunn (Bro Dunn, husband) of Seekonk, MA, Carol Buffinton of Westport (Edward Wastell, partner), Susan Buffinton Dewey (husband, Stephen Dewey) of Centerville, MA, Robert Bradford Buffinton, Jr. (wife, Kristin) of Swansea, MA, Cynthia Buffinton Broda (husband, James) of South Londonderry, VT; her stepchildren, Bruce Buffinton and Joan Wylie of St. Augustine, FL, Catherine Gage Mason (partner, Lawrence Kuivanen) of North Stonington, and Christopher Osborn Mason (wife Laura) of Scituate, RI.;10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Her first husband, Robert Bradford Buffinton of Westport, CT, and formerly of Seekonk and Swansea, MA, died in 1988.
Born in Norwood, MA in 1923, Mason was the daughter of Hazel Dell Sargent and Fred Grosvenor Allman of Sharon. Mason was a well-known Westport, CT realtor, who owned White & White Real Estate for many years. A gifted athlete, she loved skiing, sailing, bird watching, reading, and gardening. The family spent many happy years enjoying Groton Long Point and cruising the New England coast on their sailboat "Cynthia" berthed in Noank, CT. Mason was an active member of the GLP Women's Organization, the GLP Tennis Association, the Mystic Garden Club, and the Book Club.
Mason's love of family and friends will remain a source of great strength and comfort to her husband and large family. She was an extraordinary woman who will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life for Cynthia Mason will be held at the Mystic Congregational Church in Mystic, CT on Saturday, May 9th, 11 a.m., to be followed by a reception at The Casino, Groton Long Point. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020