Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
3257 Post Road
Warwick, RI
Cynthia (Chrones) Pearson Obituary
PEARSON, CYNTHIA (CHRONES)
97, of Warwick, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of fifty-eight years to the late Ernest H. Pearson.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Costas) Chrones.
Cynthia was employed as a Bookkeeper and served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Scandinavian Home for ten years.
Cynthia is survived by her children: Robert E. Pearson and his wife, Janice of Jamestown, Edward J. Pearson of Warwick and Cynthia J. Pearson of Narragansett; her grandchildren: Kaitlyn Wallace and Lindsay Pearson; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM followed by a Requiem Eucharist at 10 AM in St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick. Burial will take place in Pawtuxet Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Scandinavian Home, 1811 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905 would be appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
