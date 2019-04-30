|
|
GATES, CYNTHIA R. (CONCA)
62, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Gates.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019