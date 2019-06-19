|
Wyche, Jr., Cyril
Passed away in Nashua New Hampshire on June 12th, at 94 years old. Cyril Wyche, Jr. was born in Nashville Tennessee, the son of the late Cyril Hopkins Wyche and Eva May Selley of Dallas Texas. He grew up in Dallas, Texas and lived most recently in Barrington, Rhode Island. He served with the 9th Army Air Force as a Bombardier-Navigator during WW2, and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for completing 44 tactical bombing missions over Germany. In 1946 he married the late Rachel Marie Donahue of Gardner, Massachusetts, a bond that would last for the 70 years. He graduated from Harvard University in 1948 and worked as a stockbroker, retiring in 2016. Cy was an avid golfer, an accomplished private pilot, and a dedicated Mason and Rotarian. He is survived by three children: Cyril David Wyche of Asheville, North Carolina, Deborah Ann Pfeiffer of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Candyce Selley Wainwright of North Andover, Massachusetts; 3 grandchildren: Julia Ruth Pfeiffer, Charles Cyril Wainwright, and Sarah Elizabeth Wainwright; and a great grandson, Ryan Jesse Pfeiffer. Interment will be private. Arrangements made by Smith-Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019