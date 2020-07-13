1/1
Dale R. Binegar
BINEGAR, DALE R.,
84, passed away on July 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Frederick and Hazel (Johnson) Binegar; beloved husband of Barbara H. (Lyons) Binegar; devoted father of Brian Binegar, Paul Binegar (Patricia), Marianne Bray (Matthew), and Bethany Binegar; cherished grandfather of 7 and 1 great-grandson; brother of Charles Binegar and the late Robert Binegar.
Dale was born in Bartonville, IL. He was captain of his basketball, baseball and football teams while in high school. After graduating, he joined the US Navy, travelling to Antarctica twice, once with Admiral Byrd. He met his loving wife Barbara Lyons at a YMCA dance in Providence. After marrying, he attended Illinois Normal University. They lived in North Providence, RI for the past 55 years. Dale was a Physical Education teacher at Coventry High School for over 30 years. He drove for both Greyhound and Conway Bus lines for many years. He and his wife were an endless source of support, comfort and love for their entire family, including caring for multiple grandchildren over the years. He was a devout communicant of Saint Augustine's parish and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at
www.stjude.org/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
