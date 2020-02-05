The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Danele "Dante" DeCesaris

Danele "Dante" DeCesaris Obituary
DeCESARIS, DANELE "DANTE"
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Steere House, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Carrera) DeCesaris. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ulderico and Maria (Celani) DeCesaris. Dante was a self employed carpenter for many years; he enjoyed building, refinishing furniture, gardening and most of all spending time with his family at their Narragansett summer home. He was also an Army veteran.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children: Ronald DeCesaris and his wife Deborah of West Warwick, Marianne Medeiros and her husband Robert of Coventry, and Dana Micheletti of Cranston; and was the cherished grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 2. He was also the brother of the late Clara Carnevale, Elio, Vincent "Jimmy", Henry "Hank" DeCesaris and Lola Williams.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4-8 pm.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
