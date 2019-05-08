|
|
SANTILLI, DANIA M. (BASTIANELLI)
52, of Briggs St., Cranston, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Carmen D. (Ursillo) Bastianelli of Cranston and the late Joseph C. Bastianelli, Jr.; devoted mother of Natasha M. Santilli of Warwick; and dear sister of Anthony A. Petrucci of Warwick, Gina M. Iacovone of FL, and Joseph C. Bastianelli, III and her twin sister Donna A. Corvese both of Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 10th at 11 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston, followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019