Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Chapel,
2079 Matunuck School House Rd
Charlestown, RI
View Map
Daniel A. Kwasniewski Obituary
KWASNIEWSKI, DANIEL A.
52, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joseph Ianonne; son of Carolyn (Best), and the late Paul Stanley Kwasniewski; father of Daylyn, Bryden, and Hailey. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from Avery-Storti Funeral Home at 9:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown. Visiting hours will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia, St, Wakefield. Contributions to a Memorial Scholorship Fund in Dan's memory can be made to Roger Williams University, further details to be announced. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
