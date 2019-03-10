Home

George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-9594
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel
65 Ferry Rd.
McGINN, SSC, FR. DANIEL ALBERT
93 of Columban Retirement House passed away on March 6, 2019. He was a Navy veteran of WWII Stationed in the South Pacific for 3 years .Ordained December 21, 1953 at St. Rita's Church, Chicago by Bishop Bernard Shiel.
All are invited to attend A Celebration Mass in the Chapel, 65 Ferry Rd. Wednesday, March13th, 11:30 AM. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 11:15 in the library before Mass. More info at www.limafh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
