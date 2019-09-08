|
RINALDI, DANIEL ALBERT
Daniel, age 86, died Tuesday September 3, 2019. He leaves his wife Sylvia of 60 years, his son Steven and his wife Sylvia and their children Katerina and Teddy of Bethesda, MD, and his daughter Patricia, and her husband Paul Bastia, and their daughters, Arden, Paris and Lily of Warwick, RI. Dan was an Alumnus of La Salle Academy, and Providence College. He was also a Korean War Veteran serving in France. His burial with Military Honors will be attended by only his very immediate family, at his request. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019