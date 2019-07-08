ASADOORIAN, DANIEL

67, of Cranston, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Greenville Health Center in Greenville. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Paul and Eleanor (Di Traglia) Asadoorian.

Daniel was President of the former Marissa Barrows Jewelry Co. of North Attleboro MA for 20 years retiring in 1997. A Suma Cum Laude graduate of Bryant University class of 1973, he was also a CPA. He was a member of the NRA and numerous Rod & Gun clubs.

Daniel was the devoted father of Lisa Asadoorian of Warwick and Paul Asadoorian and his wife Shannon of Coventry; loving grandfather of three, and dear brother of Paula Biello of Jacksonville, FL and Debbie Dekevich of Naples FL.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on July 8, 2019