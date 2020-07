Or Copy this URL to Share

IN LOVING MEMORY July 22, 2013 - July 22, 2020 DANIEL F. BURKE Never forgotten, Truly not apart, Your spirit lives within me, Forever in my mind, soul and heart. Always loved, missed and remembered. YOUR LOVING WIFE, LUCILLE





