Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Daniel C. Cavanaugh Obituary
CAVANAUGH, DANIEL C.
69, passed away on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at his residence in West Hartford, CT. He was born on May 28th, 1950 in Nanty-Glo, PA to Thomas and Rita Cavanaugh. He is survived by his former wife Judith, their sons, Kyle, Neil, Daniel and Zachary, as well as Zachary's wife Amanda. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown with a service to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . For full obituary and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
