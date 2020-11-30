1/1
Daniel C. Odsen
ODSEN, Daniel C.
65, died Friday November 27, 2020. Born in Providence. He was a son of the late Martin H. Odsen and the late Mary A. (Mitchell) Murphy. He was also pre deceased by his brother Michael Odsen. Dan was employed as an Institutional Attendant at the Rhode Island Medical Center in Cranston for 21 years, retiring in 1997. He was a graduate of Tollgate High School class of 1974 and was a friend of Bill W. He was the beloved uncle of Amanda Odsen and Nathaniel Mason both of Peterboro, Ontario Canada.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am in St. Kevin Church Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. To post a message of condolences, Visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
