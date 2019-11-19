|
|
HALL, DANIEL CHARLES "DOONES"
65, of West Warwick, passed peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Coventry Health Center. Born in Providence on January 3, 1952, he was the beloved son of the late Rene V. and Dorothy H. (Bomely) Hall.
Doones worked maintenance for the Eleanor Slator Hospital in Cranston before having to confront his disability of Fredreich's Ataxia. He lived independently for many years thereafter with the help of family, friends and Caregivers. Most notably Greg of West Warwick. Doones was a generous person who never let his disability get him down. He had a fantastic sarcastic wit and great sense of humor. He was an inspiration and he will be missed.
Daniel is survived by his loving siblings: Wayne Hall and his wife Patti of Dunnellon, FL, Janet Hall of Daytona, FL, Anne Lawrence and Dan of Topsham, ME, Clare Tammelleo and her husband Frank of Warwick and Gregory Hall and his wife Lynn of North Kingstown; and cherished nieces and nephews: Kristopher, Erik and Stephen Hopkins; Joseph, Steven and Troy Lawrence; Amelia, Tyler and Adam Hall; Kristen Owenbrinck; and Greg Riberdy.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 5 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM – 6 PM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance at (484)879-6160. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019