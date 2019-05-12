|
CROWLEY, JR, Daniel
76, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Parent) Crowley with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Daniel M. Crowley, Sr. and Eleanor (Sauter) Crowley.
Daniel worked for Raytheon as a Purchasing Manager for 36 years before his retirement. He was an avid New England sports fan and will be remembered as a devoted family man.
Besides his wife, Daniel is survived by his daughters, Cindy Brigande and Jay Santos of Seekonk, MA, Cathleen Rizzini and her husband Stephen of Bristol, Cheryl Crowley and her husband Mushahid Asadi of Tewksbury, MA and Barbara Crowley and Steve Kuzenka of Warren, four grandchildren, Alexander, Kailey, Michael and Sarah, and his siblings, Brother Francis (James E.) Crowley of Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth and Barbara Crowley of Bristol.
His Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 AM in Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main Street, Warren, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main Street, Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., STE. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Burial will be private.
For tributes and directions: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019