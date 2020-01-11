|
SYLVESTER, DANIEL D.
87, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family on Jan. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Dillia (Lucero) Sylvester, his 2 sisters Anna and Margaret (S. Marianna) and was the son of the late John & Lucinda (Benevides) Sylvester.
Dan was an amazing leader & organizer and touched many lives in his 30 years as Head Boys' Basketball Coach, Athletic Director, and Phys Ed teacher at WWHS, 10 years coaching at Westerly High, and 50 years Umpiring. His career was a labor of love. After retiring he became the president of the WW Assistance Agency, Society of St. Vincent de Paul & Social Committee at SS John & James parish. He was also a Eucharistic minister, lector, altar server, and worked at RI College Rec. Center. He received many awards and was inducted into several Halls of Fame but he was most proud of his family.
He was a devoted father to Daniel, Helen & Bill, Ann Marie & fiancé Mark, Liz & husband Kevin; involved grandfather to Liz, Matthew, & Dr. Steven Lafond, Zachary & Courtney Calci, and Tori Sylvester. Great grandfather to Adelyne,Isabella & Abigail and Uncle to 14 nieces & nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 9:30 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at SS John & James Church, 20 Washington St., West Warwick. Interment with military honors will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be held Sunday 3:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the West Warwick Assistance Agency, 1293 Main Street West Warwick, RI 02893 or the SS. John & James Chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 20 Washington Street, West Warwick, RI 02893. Complete obituary and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 11, 2020