MAZZULLA, JR., DANIEL E. "DANNY"
61, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Dan Mazzulla was not perfect by any means. He was perfect in his effort, His effort to carry out his purpose. He understood who God was through his faith, and he truly understood the golden rule: to treat others how you want to be treated. Dan Mazzulla woke up every morning with the intention to carry out his purpose and to serve others. Not a day went by where he did not work to have a positive impact on his family, as well as everyone around him. He was a huge man, with a huge heart. He had a way of showing he loved you while being honest and using his unique sense of humor. Everything he gave his family, the community, and those around him was just the beginning. What he left behind, the values of love, loyalty, honesty, work ethic and his weird way of empathy will last a lifetime. It is our responsibility as people who knew Danny to work everyday to carry out those values. If you truly love Danny Mazzulla, you will take what he taught you and apply it to your life. Because what he taught you will make you a better person, and in turn make those around you better.
Since his death, our family and friends have had many thoughtful people reaching out. We thank you. We have heard a great deal of "I am sorry for your loss." Please let us be clear. We have not lost Daniel Mazzulla. We know exactly where he is. He lived his life, he did his job, he carried out his purpose, and now he has received the gift of eternal life with Our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. A gift he deserves.
Thank you, Dan. We love you. And we will work daily to see you again!
His Funeral Liturgy will be privately held in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. A private burial service will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A live streaming of his Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1 PM and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
In lieu of flowers, donations to #TeamDanny- Cancer Resource Foundation, 7 Luther Court, Johnston, RI 02919. Please make checks payable to #TeamDanny. Email: [email protected]
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.
For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
