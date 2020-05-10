|
MURPHY, DANIEL E.
age 70, of Warwick, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Edward F. and H. Patricia (Reardon) Murphy, he lived in Warwick for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and has remained an active member of the RI Veterans Association.
He was employed at NYNEX for 25 years, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He later worked as a dispatcher for the West Warwick Fire Department. Although no longer with the West Warwick Fire Dept., during the Station Nightclub fire, Dan volunteered to go in and assist with the dispatch operations.
Dan was a member of the American Legion, and a volunteer for the RI Chapter of Operation Stand Down. He freely gave his time to help others, to fight for justice and to preserve the American way.
An avid Harley rider, he was previously a member of the Sophisticated Gents. Dan also participated in numerous Veterans rides, the Toys-for-Tots runs and many other charitable rides. Dan always loved a good parade, especially meeting friends on the bridge for the Gaspee Day parade and the political satire of the Ancients and Horrible's parade on the Fourth of July. A friend of Bill W., he was proud of his 32 years of sobriety and helped many others in the program...One day at a time. He was a member of St. Rita Parish in Warwick.
He is survived by three sisters, Michaela A. Scalera (Vincent) of Cranston, Patricia A. Miller (Robert) of East Greenwich, and Kathleen M. Murphy (Roger Chenail) of Woonsocket, a niece, Katie Rossi, (Anthony); and two great-nephews, Oliver and Elliott of Montrose, CA.
His family would like to acknowledge and thank his devoted and loving friends and caregivers, Lynn Dussault and Gail Pomeranz.
Due to the current pandemic, his funeral and burial with full Military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Operation Stand Down, RI Chapter, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020