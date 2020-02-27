Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Cowesett Road
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Daniel F. Maine Obituary
MAINE, DANIEL F.
88, of Warwick died Monday surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Margaret A. (Garberg) Maine.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Henry C. and Madeline (Holden) Maine, he had been a Warwick resident for 44 years. Mr. Maine was a firefighter in the city of Providence for 20 years. He later worked for the United States Postal Service and for the Boston Red Sox. Mr. Maine was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Shields Post American Legion and the Warwick Elks.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Patricia A. Smith of Warwick; Marybeth Crowley of Grafton, MA; two sons, Raymond D. Maine of Laurel Springs, NJ and Daniel F. Maine, Jr. of Yardley, PA; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was the brother of Barbara Burgess of Warwick, Margaret Grayson of Knoxville, TN , Herbert Maine of Cranston, the late Walter Wall, William Maine, Henry Maine, Marie Gallant, Joan Gannon and Kathleen Maine.
His funeral will be Saturday at 8 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road at 9 AM. Calling Hours Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the will be appreciated. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.trainorfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
