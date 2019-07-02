|
|
Fairchild, Daniel "Dan"
Daniel Fairchild Jr., 94, of Barrington and Hog Island, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Wetherald Fairchild, by his brother Walter "Knight" Fairchild and sisters, Eloise Fairchild and Gwendolyn Fairchild Hess. Dan was the son of the late Daniel Fairchild and Gwendolyn Knight Fairchild. Dan is survived by his five children; Patricia Fairchild of Warren, Rhode Island, Elizabeth Fairchild of Starksboro, Vermont, Thomas Fairchild of Warren, Rhode Island, Kiloh Fairchild of Los Angeles, California and Bruce Fairchild of Warren, Rhode Island along with their spouses and life partners; John Sessions, Herb Olson, Teresa Frydryk (deceased), Wendy Farr, and Lyn Hoge. Dan leaves 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly, and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was born in Providence and was a long-time resident of the city. He attended Hope High School and Brown University, graduating in 1945. Following graduation Dan entered the Navy as a Lieutenant and captained a landing vessel in the Pacific. After the Navy, Dan returned to Brown for his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering then began a long career at Fram, where he worked 30 years and became a Vice President. When Dan left Fram he embarked on a second career, teaching engineering at Roger Williams University.
Dan spent every summer on Hog Island, where he prolonged the useful life of several trucks, mowed fields of grass with a push mower and made the best clam cakes. When not enjoying the views from his deck at Hog Island, Dan loved to play golf. Dan and Joyce traveled extensively, spending weeks every winter in Puerto Rico, touring and cruising in Europe and Alaska, and sampling several Elder Hostel offerings. Dan's favorite trips were sailing with friends in the Caribbean and Maine. He loved to relive his many adventures of navigating in pre-GPS times. Dan was an Eagle Scout and remained active with the Boy Scouts. He was also an active member of Central Congregational Church, serving as Deacon. His children and grandchildren remember him for his easy smile, wonderful stories, and ability to fix almost anything. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell St. Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Congregational Church or United Way of Puerto Rico.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019