|
|
SIEGEL, DANIEL G.,
of Providence, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was known for his generosity, kindness, intellect and wit, all of which he maintained until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dan is survived by his son Matthew Siegel and daughter-in-law Amy of Natick, Massachusetts, his son Stephen Siegel and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Falls Church, Virginia, and his three loving grandchildren Rachel, Jason and Andy. He is also survived by his loving companion Sheila Hughes, who together with her daughters Meghan and Kathleen and their families gave him great pleasure and joy in his later years.
Dan was the sole proprietor of both M & S Rare Books and M & S Press of Providence and an icon in the book collecting world for over 50 years until he retired in March 2019 at the age of 83. Dan was a graduate of Brown University and maintained a strong connection with the John Hay Library. The Daniel G. Siegel, '57 Fellowship was recently created in honor of his generous support to the library throughout his life.
Dan had many interests which he pursued with passion. He served as President of the Board of Common Cause Rhode Island for many years with a special interest in Separation of Powers. He was also an avid sprinter who competed in master's track events both locally and around the country until his late 70s.
To quote the American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson: "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." That is exactly how Dan lived his life, a life well-lived by any score.
There will be a service in Dan's memory on Saturday, December 28th beginning at 1 pm in the chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard in Providence.
Donations in Dan's memory may be made to: Common Cause Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 400A, Providence, RI 02906 or to the Brown University Library, 10 Prospect Street, Box 10 A, Providence, RI 02912. For full obituary, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019