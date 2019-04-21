|
HICKS, DANIEL
53, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at RI Hospital, Providence. He was born in Luxembourg, Europe a son of Evelyn (Kleinbauer) Hicks and the late Stephen Place Hicks , Jr. Daniel was a bus driver with First Student for the past 10 years.
Beside his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Margit Gallucci, Rebecca Longo and Marilyn Way, and his brothers, Jacques Frey, Patrick Hicks and Stephen Hicks III. He also had many nieces and nephews. He was also the godfather of Walter Cook Jr.
His funeral and burial will be private. Arrangement by the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019