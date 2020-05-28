|
Highcove Sr., Daniel
Daniel P. Highcove Sr. a retired teacher for the Woonsocket School Dept., passed away on May 24th. He was the loving husband to the late Elizabeth (Bolduc) Highcove. He is survived by three sons, Daniel Jr. and his wife Lea of Narragansett, Jeffrey and his wife Dawn of Blackstone, Ma., & Bradford and his wife Melissa of Warwick, also 6 grandchildren. His Funeral & Burial will be private. For complete obituary go to KubaskaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020