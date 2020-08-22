1/1
Daniel J. Hulkow
HULKOW, DANIEL J.
Hulkow, Daniel J., 66 died Thursday August 20, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Andrew and Beatrice (Morancy) Hulkow. Daniel was formally employed as a machinist with National Velour-Wintech. He was the beloved father of Melissa Mattis, John Hulkow, Robert Meunier, Eric Waterman and Norman Waterman; brother of Barbara Giroux, Diane Martin, Joyce Wilson, Debra Cahoon, Michael, Paul, Richard Hulkow, the late Wayne, Ronald, Andrew, Steven, and John Hulkow. He also leaves 6 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A private service will follow in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
