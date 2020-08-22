HULKOW, DANIEL J.
Hulkow, Daniel J., 66 died Thursday August 20, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Andrew and Beatrice (Morancy) Hulkow. Daniel was formally employed as a machinist with National Velour-Wintech. He was the beloved father of Melissa Mattis, John Hulkow, Robert Meunier, Eric Waterman and Norman Waterman; brother of Barbara Giroux, Diane Martin, Joyce Wilson, Debra Cahoon, Michael, Paul, Richard Hulkow, the late Wayne, Ronald, Andrew, Steven, and John Hulkow. He also leaves 6 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-6 pm. A private service will follow in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com