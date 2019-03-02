|
THORNTON, DANIEL J.
64, of Coventry, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kent County Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. (Barker) Thornton.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William A. Thornton, Jr. and Anne J. (Dugan) Thornton.
Dan was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed salt water fishing, and was a NASCAR and Boston sports enthusiast. Dan was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and throughout his life he was employed as a machinist, utilities supervisor, the owner of Johnston Lawn Mower, stationary engineer, and most recently, a welder for Electric Boat in Quonset. In his spare time, he enjoyed being an amateur tradesman, fixing things around the house, repairing things like cars and lawnmowers, and being a member of the pit crew for various cars at Seekonk Speedway.
In addition to his beloved wife, Dan is survived by his three loving children and their spouses: Kyle N. Thornton and his wife Arica of Halfmoon, NY, Brett M. Thornton and his wife Abigail Burns, M.D. of Boston and Erin M. Hus and her husband Clayton of Stafford, VA.
He leaves behind four siblings and their spouses: William A. Thornton III and his wife Barbara of St. James, NC, Joseph E. Thornton and his wife Lisa of Port St. Lucie, FL, Carol J. Bovi and her husband Tony of East Providence, and Margaret M. Wallentin and her husband Thomas of Warwick. He joins his sister Janet A. Wennerstrom and her husband Ernest in passing.
He is also survived by four grandchildren: Riley Thornton, Cora Hus, Garrett Hus, and Violet Burns-Thornton.
A Requiem Eucharist will be Celebrated at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3 PM – 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019