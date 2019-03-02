Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
3257 Post Road
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Thornton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel J. Thornton Obituary
THORNTON, DANIEL J.
64, of Coventry, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kent County Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. (Barker) Thornton.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William A. Thornton, Jr. and Anne J. (Dugan) Thornton.
Dan was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed salt water fishing, and was a NASCAR and Boston sports enthusiast. Dan was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and throughout his life he was employed as a machinist, utilities supervisor, the owner of Johnston Lawn Mower, stationary engineer, and most recently, a welder for Electric Boat in Quonset. In his spare time, he enjoyed being an amateur tradesman, fixing things around the house, repairing things like cars and lawnmowers, and being a member of the pit crew for various cars at Seekonk Speedway.
In addition to his beloved wife, Dan is survived by his three loving children and their spouses: Kyle N. Thornton and his wife Arica of Halfmoon, NY, Brett M. Thornton and his wife Abigail Burns, M.D. of Boston and Erin M. Hus and her husband Clayton of Stafford, VA.
He leaves behind four siblings and their spouses: William A. Thornton III and his wife Barbara of St. James, NC, Joseph E. Thornton and his wife Lisa of Port St. Lucie, FL, Carol J. Bovi and her husband Tony of East Providence, and Margaret M. Wallentin and her husband Thomas of Warwick. He joins his sister Janet A. Wennerstrom and her husband Ernest in passing.
He is also survived by four grandchildren: Riley Thornton, Cora Hus, Garrett Hus, and Violet Burns-Thornton.
A Requiem Eucharist will be Celebrated at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3 PM – 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now