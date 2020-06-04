Uncle Danny, I know I havent seen you a lot, but I will miss you as will everyone. You were funny, you had a good sense of humor, you were always there when everyone needed you, and we will all miss you. We love you so much, you are in gods hands now and you have no pain, may God God protect you as he always has and always will. I will see you again someday. I love you.

Dennis F Ziroli Jr

Family