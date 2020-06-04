Daniel J. Ziroli Sr.
ZIROLI, DANIEL J., SR.
72, of Saunderstown, passed away peacefully after a year battle with melanoma with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Barbara M. (Martinous) Ziroli for forty-seven years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph F. and Isabel (Baudet) Ziroli.
Daniel served in the US Army as a cryptographer during the Vietnam War. He received a BS and a MBA from Bryant University.
He was the director of sales and marketing for International Manufacturing Services in Portsmouth for many years before retiring. Dan was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
Besides his wife, he leaves his son, Daniel J. Ziroli, Jr and his wife Maryann; his twin brother, Dennis F. Ziroli and his wife Linda; his nephew, Dennis Ziroli, Jr; and his cousin John Ziroli and his wife Patricia.
His funeral and burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardololliFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Uncle Danny, I know I havent seen you a lot, but I will miss you as will everyone. You were funny, you had a good sense of humor, you were always there when everyone needed you, and we will all miss you. We love you so much, you are in gods hands now and you have no pain, may God God protect you as he always has and always will. I will see you again someday. I love you.
Dennis F Ziroli Jr
Family
