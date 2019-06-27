Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Daniel John Lindberg


1972 - 2019
Daniel John Lindberg Obituary
Lindberg, Daniel John
46, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of Donald and Joan (Emmes) Lindberg of Cranston.
Daniel was a graduate of Cranston East High School and worked as a finisher and assembler for Linco Partners.
In addition to his loving parents, Daniel is survived by his siblings, Donald Lindberg and his wife Kazuko of West Warwick, David Lindberg and his wife Michele of Warwick, and Brian Lindberg and his wife Kim of Cranston.
His funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 9AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019
