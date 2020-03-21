Home

Daniel Joseph Coski

Daniel Joseph Coski Obituary
Coski, Daniel Joseph
51, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the loving husband of Lisa Noelle (Fusaro) Coski. Born in San Rafael, CA, he was a son of John B. and Marlene J. (Johnson) Coski of North Kingstown.
Daniel was raised in North Kingstown and was a graduate of North Kingstown High School. He later attended the University of Rhode Island where he received his Bachelor's Degree and met his wife Lisa. He went on to work as a Sales Merchandiser for Imperial Distributors. He was a music enthusiast who enjoyed playing guitar and making music with his lifelong friends, Steve and Mike. He was a New England Sports Fan. He enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife and was devoted to taking care of his pets.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence S. and Andree T. Fusaro of West Warwick, his sister-in-law, Karen Slattery (Michael), his brother-in-law, Paul Fusaro, and his nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Bruce Michael Coski.
In accordance with current health and safety protocol, his funeral service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2020
