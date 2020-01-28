Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home
Ludington, RI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
69 Quincy Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Laliberte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Laliberte


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Laliberte Obituary
Laliberte, Daniel
Daniel D. Laliberte, age 51, of Ludington passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born September 8, 1968 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Armand and Lucille (Tetreault) Laliberte.
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 69 Quincy Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Memorial contributions may be direct to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -