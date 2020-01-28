|
|
Laliberte, Daniel
Daniel D. Laliberte, age 51, of Ludington passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born September 8, 1968 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Armand and Lucille (Tetreault) Laliberte.
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 69 Quincy Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Memorial contributions may be direct to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020