Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
LIBUCHA, DANIEL
passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at eighty years of age.
He is survived by his devoted family: daughter Kym Libucha, sister-in-law Donna Rajotte-Bedard, sister Irene Sypek and wonderful lifelong friends. He also leaves behind a slightly less devoted cat Ziggy. He will always be remembered for his kind nature, patience and sense of humor.
Calling hours will be at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI on Saturday, May 25th between 2:00 and 4:00 PM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pawswatch Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 7005, Warwick, Rhode Island 02887.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2019
