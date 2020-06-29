Daniel M. Isidoro
ISIDORO, DANIEL M.
age 89, of Orlo St., East Providence, died June 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Gloria (Rosa) Isidoro. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William and Maria (Costa) Isidoro.
He worked as a receiver in the maintenance department for Hoechst Celanese Chemical Co. for 36 years retiring in 1993. Daniel proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict with the US Army.
He is survived by his children; Diane Elsdoerfer and husband Norbert of Warwick, Cheryl Coderre and husband Bill of Michigan, 4 grandchildren, Arynn, Norbert Jr., Kerry, Elizabeth and 2 great grandsons Frederick and James. He was the brother of Alice Starsoneck of Riverside and the late William Isidoro, John Isidoro, Anthony Isidoro, Mary Bettencourt and Adelina Isidoro. He leaves his companion Madeline Pereira.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, N. Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are private.
Please omit flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Ste 200, Framingham, MA 01701. www.rebellofuneralhome.com.


Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
