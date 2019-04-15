|
SCOTT, DANIEL M. III,, Ph.D.
58, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Dr. Scott was a professor in the English Department and Africana Studies Program at Rhode Island College, and the current chair of English. He is survived by his partner of twenty-five years, James Schlageter, of Providence, RI; his mother, Doris Scott- Martinez; his brother, David Scott; his sister, D'Anna Scott, all of Georgia; and his sister, Daphne Scott-Henderson of California. He also leaves behind countless friends and an extended family of nieces and nephews, three stepdaughters, and a grandchild.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 17, 4-7 pm at Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence. The burial service will be private. All are invited to a celebration of Daniel Scott's life and a tribute to his career at Rhode Island College, Alger Hall 110, on Friday, April 19, at 2 pm. Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019