PUCELLA, DANIEL
95, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is the husband of Norma (Sherman) Pucella. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Luke and Henrietta (Caldamone) Pucella. Mr. Pucella served honorably in the US Navy during WWII. Daniel was a Captain for the South Kingstown Police Department for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the VFW Post 916 Wakefield, RI Criminalistics Association, Commission Police Offices State of Rhode Island, North Kingstown FOP #23, Hope Lodge # 25, and was a 50-year member of Peace Dale Fire Company. Besides his wife he is survived by his siblings, Sister Madeline Pucella, C.P., of Wakefield, Marie Champion of Peace Dale, and Carolyn Brown of Charlestown. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dagmar Pignatore. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-6pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Peace Dale Fire Company, PO Box 26, Peace Dale, RI, 02883 or Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, 60 Belmont Ave, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019