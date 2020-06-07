SILVIA, DANIEL
74 of Seekonk, MA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 5, 2020. Despite many health issues throughout his life, Danny never complained. He was an inspiration to us all.
He loved going to work everyday as a parts manager of Dunne Ford, Colony Ford and his retirement job in the parts department at Alturi Truck Sales.
He served his country as a diver on the submarine USS Sea Owl. He enjoyed fishing until his health no longer allowed. He took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was jeans with a plaid shirt, both winter and summer, and an old beat up pair of tassel loafers with the tassels cut off. He was a guy who could fix anything. He was loved by everyone who met him and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
His family was his life. He rejoiced in the love of his wife, Deborah, daughter Heather Harrison, of Dighton, her husband Casey, daughter Danielle Poleo of Miami, her husband Jose, and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Harrison, and twins Jack and Emma Poleo.
He was the son of Charles and Patricia Silvia and the brother of Diane Silvia.
He shared many wonderful memories with his in laws, Jo Ann and Carl Hytinen and John and Karen Lamberton and many nieces and nephews.
If you were looking for him, you could find him on his couch with a can of Busch beer, a bag of chips and some Hershey Kisses watching some history or nature program.
In his memory, please hug your family, tell them you love them and if you are so inclined enjoy a can of Busch or a Hershey Kiss.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, his funeral service will be private. His final resting place will be at the National Veteran's Cemetery in Bourne, MA at a later date. For more info and guestbook visit, www.PERRYMCSTAY.com
74 of Seekonk, MA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 5, 2020. Despite many health issues throughout his life, Danny never complained. He was an inspiration to us all.
He loved going to work everyday as a parts manager of Dunne Ford, Colony Ford and his retirement job in the parts department at Alturi Truck Sales.
He served his country as a diver on the submarine USS Sea Owl. He enjoyed fishing until his health no longer allowed. He took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was jeans with a plaid shirt, both winter and summer, and an old beat up pair of tassel loafers with the tassels cut off. He was a guy who could fix anything. He was loved by everyone who met him and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
His family was his life. He rejoiced in the love of his wife, Deborah, daughter Heather Harrison, of Dighton, her husband Casey, daughter Danielle Poleo of Miami, her husband Jose, and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Harrison, and twins Jack and Emma Poleo.
He was the son of Charles and Patricia Silvia and the brother of Diane Silvia.
He shared many wonderful memories with his in laws, Jo Ann and Carl Hytinen and John and Karen Lamberton and many nieces and nephews.
If you were looking for him, you could find him on his couch with a can of Busch beer, a bag of chips and some Hershey Kisses watching some history or nature program.
In his memory, please hug your family, tell them you love them and if you are so inclined enjoy a can of Busch or a Hershey Kiss.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, his funeral service will be private. His final resting place will be at the National Veteran's Cemetery in Bourne, MA at a later date. For more info and guestbook visit, www.PERRYMCSTAY.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.