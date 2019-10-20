|
|
CAHOON, DANIEL T.
age 71, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019 at RI Hospital.
Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude (Miller) Cahoon.
A graduate of Barrington High School, Class of 1967, he later graduated from the former Barrington Bible College and was an English Teacher at many different schools in the area. He also worked for American Tourister and was involved in the union there. After retiring he was a sexton at Warren Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday school, for several years. An avid golfer, he loved being outdoors, animals and walking.
Survivors include: two children, Adam Cahoon and Madison Cahoon, both of Bristol; four siblings, Darlene Olson, Wayne Cahoon, Brenda Cahoon and Dale Gosselin and several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Wendy Miracolo, David and Bruce Cahoon,
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy, 159 Waterman St., Providence, RI 02906 or nature.org/rhodeisland
Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home.
For tributes, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019