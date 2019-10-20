Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cahoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel T. Cahoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel T. Cahoon Obituary
CAHOON, DANIEL T.
age 71, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019 at RI Hospital.
Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude (Miller) Cahoon.
A graduate of Barrington High School, Class of 1967, he later graduated from the former Barrington Bible College and was an English Teacher at many different schools in the area. He also worked for American Tourister and was involved in the union there. After retiring he was a sexton at Warren Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday school, for several years. An avid golfer, he loved being outdoors, animals and walking.
Survivors include: two children, Adam Cahoon and Madison Cahoon, both of Bristol; four siblings, Darlene Olson, Wayne Cahoon, Brenda Cahoon and Dale Gosselin and several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Wendy Miracolo, David and Bruce Cahoon,
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy, 159 Waterman St., Providence, RI 02906 or nature.org/rhodeisland
Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home.
For tributes, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Download Now