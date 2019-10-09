|
RIOTTE, DANIELLE L.
29, passed away on September 29, 2019, due to complications of childbirth.
She is survived by her infant daughter, Bobbi E. Gates-Riotte, her fiancée, Jacob Gates, her parents, John and Stephanie (Travers) Riotte, and her brother, Andrew Riotte.
Calling hours , Friday October 11th, from 3 – 8 PM, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Funeral and burial will be private. For full obituary, please see www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019