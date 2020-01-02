The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of Mankind Church
31, of North Providence passed away December 29, 2019 at Rhode Island hospital surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of 7 years to Nicholas Millard and loving mother to her three children; Halleigh, Hunter, and Logan. Born in Providence a beloved daughter of James Thurber and the late Diane (LeBeau) Thurber. Cherished sister of Julie Thurber of Richmond and adored daughter-in-law of Brian and Mary Millard of North Providence. Much loved sister-in-law to Andrew Millard of North Providence. Her funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary Mother of Mankind Church. VISITATION Friday 4-7 p.m. For complete obituary visit WOODLAWNGATTONE.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
