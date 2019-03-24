|
CARD OF THANKS The family of Dann J. Daly wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the immeasurable kindness, love and outpouring of support during this immensely difficult time. Thank you to our family and friends, the faculty and staff at Greystone Elementary School, the North Providence School community, the fraternity brothers and sisters from Rhode Island College, Mayor Charles Lombardi, the North Providence Police Dept., Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, Fr. Gerard Caron, Bella Restaurant and Friends of Toto for all of your support. We will always remember your kindness.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
